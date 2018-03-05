South Dakota Fugitive Captured in Rock Springs

A wanted man from South Dakota was taken into custody in Rock Springs early Sunday morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Elijah Thompson Black Thunder, 29, a fugitive parole absconder convicted of felony drug charges in Roberts County (Sisseton) South Dakota, was tracked to an address in west Rock Springs by county SNAAG (Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group) detectives and arrested by a team of county detectives, DCI special agents, and officers from the Rock Springs Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Lowell said South Dakota authorities have been notified. Black Thunder remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center pending his return to Roberts County.