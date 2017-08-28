South Dakota Teen Dies in Wyoming Crash

A 13-year-old South Dakota girl died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Hartville, Wyoming on Saturday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 13-year-old Lilly Nehring, of Rapid City, South Dakota died in the crash which occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on WY 270 near mile post 510.

Nehring was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Excursion which was traveling north on WY 270 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a delineator and mile marker post. The driver over-corrected her vehicle to the left and entered the southbound right-of-way. The vehicle then overturned several times and came to a rest on the vehicle’s roof.

Nehring, the driver, and another juvenile passenger were transported by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Two other occupants were transported by ambulance to Wheatland, Wyoming. All of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Nehring died from her injuries at Regional West Medical Center.

This is the 97th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 80 in 2016, 100 in 2015, and 100 in 2014.