South Jenny Lake Area Temporarily Closed for Helicopter Operations

MOOSE, WY-Beginning Wednesday, May 3, a temporary area closure will be in effect for the South Jenny Lake area of Grand Teton National Park. The temporary public closure is necessary to ensure public safety during construction activities involving helicopter transport of heavy material to trail locations on the west side of Jenny Lake. The duration of the temporary closure is weather-dependent and may last through Friday, May 5.

The following locations will be temporarily closed to all public access during this time: the south Jenny Lake developed area; the multi-use pathway north from Lupine Meadows Road; and trails to backcountry locations including Moose Ponds, Hidden Falls, and Inspiration Point. Signs will be posted throughout the closure area, and park staff will be positioned to suggest alternate routes to those visiting the area.

Areas not affected by this temporary public closure include: Cascade Canyon access from the String Lake Trailhead, Teton Park Road, Jenny Lake Scenic Loop Road, Lupine Meadows Trailhead, and the String Lake area. The Teton Park Road, which is the primary access route to the south Jenny Lake area, is open to motor vehicles.

Additional closures will be implemented over the summer in the south Jenny Lake area as construction continues. Park managers appreciate the public’s cooperation in observing all posted closure notices in the area.