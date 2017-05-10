Southwest Wyoming Facilities Workshop at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS —Western is hosting its 36th Annual Facilities Workshop (formerly Housekeeping Seminar) on June 20th and 21st from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Facilities Workshop is a two-day event with all the mandatory training on the first day including asbestos awareness, GHS, blood borne pathogens and PPE.

The second day offers a large selection of vendors and a variety of presentations on topics such as facilities disinfection, fire extinguisher training, equipment care, carpet care, tree trimming, lawn basics and several more.

The registration fee is $70. Lunch is provided both days with many giveaways and prizes.

For a full schedule of both days, June 20th & 21st, please contact the Physical Resources office at (307)382-1680 or (307)382-1681.