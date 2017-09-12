Southwest Wyoming High School Rodeo Athletes Do Well In Riverton

High School Rodeo athletes from across the state made there way to Riverton this past weekend to compete in the second High School Rodeo for the Fall season.

Rock Springs resident Jessyka Smith brought home the overall buckle in Pole Bending after she finished in second place on Saturday evening and bringing home the first place on Sunday. Smith ended the weekend with a total time of 42.206 seconds.

Green River resident Ryker Goodman finished in the seventh spot on Saturday with a time of 22.248 and finished in sixth place during Sundays rodeo with a time of 22.013.

Mountain View’s Katie Jo Kendrick finished in the top ten in Breakaway Roping on Saturday finishing in Seventh place with a time of 12.02.

Goat Tyer Brenlee Logan of Rock Springs took home a sixth place finish on Saturday with a time of 9.42.

Kendrick and Logan finished in the the tenth spot in the Team Roping on Sunday when the team roped for a time of 17.67.

McKinnon’s Shaylee Terry finished in the tenth spot on Sunday in the Breakaway Roping.

All-Around Cowboy and Rock Springs resident Ira Dickinson came home with the overall buckle in the Saddle Bronc Riding when he scored 68 points on Saturday. Dickinson took home the round win on Sunday in the Steer Wrestling when he threw his steer in 5.47.

Evanston’s Miles Carlson brought home the Average Buckle in the Bareback Riding with an average score of 123 on two head.

Diamondville’s All-Around Cowboy, Donny Proffit tied with Carlson for the first place spot on Saturday in the Bareback and brought one the win in the Bull Riding on Sunday scoring 70 points on his bull.

Pinedale’s Wyatt Phelps finished in the third spot in the Bull Riding on Sunday when he rode for 66.

Big Piney Team Ropers Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenscheid took home the second place spot on Saturday with a time of 7.65 and finished in third on Sunday when they roped for a time of 8.13.

Athletes will make their way to Jackson on Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17.