Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport hosts Field Trip for Summer Program









The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport hosted a field trip on Wednesday for the Desert View Elementary Summer Program in Rock Springs. Airport Director Devon Brubaker worked with the University of Utah Air Med to host the field trip that brought around 45 kids spanning from first to fifth grade.

This gave the kids and opportunity to learn more about airplanes, helicopters and the equipment they use at the airport. The trained professionals of each aircraft let the kids come inside and view different parts of the plane and helicopter.

Brubaker got the field trip together to help kids get more excited about aviation. Air Med supplied the aircraft for the field trip.