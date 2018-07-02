Space Still Available at Game and Fish Young Women’s Conservation Camp

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s overnight conservation camp is the perfect experience for young women who want to fully experience the outdoors this summer. The girls-only youth camp is planned for Sunday, July 22 through Thursday, July 26 at the newly-renovated Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois. Registration online is open now.

“Young women who come to camp at Whiskey Mountain can expect to explore nature, practice science and learn new outdoor skills like wildlife photography, fly casting, archery, hiking and bird watching,” said Ashley Leonard, Game, and Fish conservation education coordinator.

The camp registration fee for the 5-day overnight camp is $150 and includes a camp T-shirt, room, and board, journal, camp supplies and activities. Participants will need to bring proper clothing and footwear for outdoor exploration as well as a sleeping bag and other overnight gear. Campers will sleep in newly-renovated cabins on cots and will have access to showers and indoor plumbing.

Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis on the Game and Fish website. Scholarship opportunities are available. For more information contact Ashley Leonard at ashley.leonard@wyo.gov.