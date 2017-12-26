Spay/Neuter Clinic Conducted

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – December 26, 2017) A local veterinarian teamed up with animal control officers from the Green River Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office to provide a reduced-cost spay/neuter clinic in Rock Springs last week.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Dr. Cameron Eilts of the Rock Springs Pet Hospital approached the Green River Police Department and proposed the open-to-the-public clinic, which was hosted by the GRPD and conducted at Dr. Eilts’s practice on December 20 and 21 in Rock Springs.

The event was staffed by Dr. Eilts and his wife Pam Eilts, animal control officers from the Green River Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and a group of volunteers. Nearly 30 dogs and cats were brought to the clinic and spayed or neutered.

Pet overpopulation is a major problem throughout the country. The Humane Society of the United States estimates that about 2.4 million healthy, adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in American shelters every year. Spay/neuter is an effective means to make a big difference: just one unaltered female dog and her puppies can produce 66,000 or more puppies in just six years; the figures are about the same for unaltered female cats and their kittens.