Special Meeting Today For Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees is hosting a special meeting today at 3 p.m. to ratify the actions taken at the emergency meeting held on Tuesday.

During the emergency meeting, the three members currently appointed to the board unanimously voted to accept the resignation of CEO Jerry Klein without the conditions he placed on the resignation.

Irene Richardson was named as Interim CEO.

The board also voted to accept the resignation of long-time legal counsel George Lemich.

The special meeting will take place at 3 p.m. today in the classrooms located in the basement level of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.