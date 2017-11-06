Special Weather Statement: Snow and Wind in Sweetwater County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Special Weather Statement for Sweetwater County today.

Periods of snow are expected throughout the day with up to an inch of snow expected. Higher amounts of snow may be seen in southern Sweetwater County.

Although snowfall is light, strong wind gusts of up to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing, drifting snow–especially along Interstate 80 and U.S. 191. Low visibility and slick spots are expected on area roads.

Below is the Special Weather Statement from the NWS Riverton Office:

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County- Including the cities of Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter …Snow in Sweetwater county today… Strong west flow moving east from the Pacific will produce periods of snow today. Snow amounts up to an inch are expected, with locally higher amounts in southern Sweetwater County. Even though snowfall amounts will be light, wind gusts of 30 may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow along Interstate 80 and Highway 191 south of Rock Springs. Low visibility and areas of slick roads can be expected to make driving more difficult.