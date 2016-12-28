Special Weather Statement: Strong Winds in Sweetwater County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Special Weather Statement warning that winds in Sweetwater County are expected to increase this afternoon and evening.

Winds are expected to blow 25 to 35 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 50 miles per hour.

Those traveling this afternoon and evening should expect strong winds, and those in lightweight vehicles should use caution and be aware of any high wind closures and advisories.

View the most recent road reports here: http://wyo4news.com/road-report/

Below is the Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service:

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County- Including the cities of…Rock Springs…Green River…Wamsutter 124 AM MST Wed Dec 28 2016 WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE READY FOR STRONG CROSSWINDS AT TIMES. HIGH PROFILE AND LIGHTWEIGHT VEHICLES SHOULD USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING…INCLUDING ON INTERSTATE 80.