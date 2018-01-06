Special Weather Statement For Sweetwater County From the National Weather Service

The following is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County and Wamsutter:

Light to moderate snow will continue across Sweetwater County through around 10 PM. Visibility will be under a mile at times.

Roads will become slick in spots especially in bursts of heavier snowfall. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.