Special Weather Statement Warns Of Rain and Thunderstorms

The National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of rain and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon and evening.

The Special Weather Statement is for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County, and South Lincoln County.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with the greatest chance for thunder between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Below is the Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service:

South Lincoln County-Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge- East Sweetwater County- Including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter Heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible later this afternoon and evening as a quick moving upper level disturbance moves across southern Wyoming. Best chances for thunder will occur between 3 PM and 6 PM with gusty outflow winds also a possibility.