Splash Parks Open In Rock Springs and Green River

Splash parks in Rock Springs and Green River are currently open to the public for the summer. These splash parks provide a great place to take the kids to cool off during the hot summer months.

In Rock Springs, the two spash parks opened on Monday with locations at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Garnet Park. Rock Springs also has three public pools that are located at Blairtown, and Century West parks as well as one the Washington Wading Pool that will open on June 12.

In Green River, the splash pad at Evers Park opened on Friday.

The slash pads are free and open to the public.