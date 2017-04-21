Sports Brief: Green River Track Meet, Wolves vs. Tigers Soccer and Cowboy Spring Game

The Green River Invitational Track meet is scheduled to take place today. Teams competing include Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Lander, Pinedale, Big Piney, Kemmerer, H.E.M., Farson-Eden and Encampment.

Green River and Rock Springs will meet on the soccer fields Saturday. The boys match at 10:00 am with the girls to follow around noon.

Wyoming Cowboy Football Spring Game is Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. The game is open to the public with free admission. The alumni flag football game will proceed the Spring Game at 11:30 am.