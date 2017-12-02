Rock Springs Miners Hockey Will Travel To Casper Friday

The Rock Springs Miners Hockey team will travel to Casper this Friday to take on the Casper Oilers in a two game series. The Miners who are 2-1 on the season, head into Friday’s game against the 3-0-1-0 Oilers ready to play.

The Miners are lead by Forward Matthew Seymour, who leads the with a season total 12 points, 8 goals and 4 assists in only 3 games played this season.

Miners Forward, Tristan VanValkenberg is one of the the teams other leading scorers with 9 points, 4 goals and 5 assists in the teams 3 games.

Miners Defensemen, Caden Haskins is the teams third leading scorer with 8 points, 3 goals and 5 assists on the season.

Miners Goalie, Noah Achenbach has also been a huge part of the teams success this year, allowing only 11 points in 3 games and has 101 saves on the season.

The Miners face off at 8:45 p.m. on Friday and then again Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. at the Casper Ice Arena.