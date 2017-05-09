Spotter Training In Rock Springs Thursday

The National Weather Service Riverton Office is hosting a free SKYWARN Spotter Training Talk in Rock Springs on Thursday, May 11th.

The training takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street.

The National Weather service relies on trained volunteers to provide information when severe storms and tornadoes are in the area. These trained spotters volunteer their time to learn about severe weather and how to detect it. Weather reports from these trained volunteers are used in conjunction with Doppler Radar to issue warnings and elerts on severe weather like tornadoes, flooding, and thunderstorms.

To get involved with the spotter program and learn more about severe weather, you can visit the free community spotter training talk.

For more information, visit weather.gov/riw/ or contact Tim Troutman at Tim.Troutman@noaa.gov.