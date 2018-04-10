Spring Large Carnivore Workshops Teach Safety, Animal Ecology

CHEYENNE –It’s that time of year again when bears are waking up and people are preparing to enjoy the great outdoors. As spring arrives, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds outdoor enthusiasts to be “bear aware” and take the necessary precautions to avoid conflicts with large carnivores.

“It’s a good time to begin thinking about large carnivore safety while you’re gearing up for all your spring and summer outdoor activities,” said Dusty Lasseter, Game and Fish Bear Wise coordinator. “Preparation and awareness regarding safety and conflict avoidance are just as important as planning any other aspect of your fishing, camping, or hiking trip.”

Educational workshops will be offered in communities across the state, and Game and Fish offer helpful many resources online. At each workshop, Game and Fish large carnivore managers will present information about bear, mountain lion, and wolf ecology, and more importantly, what people should do in an encounter with a large carnivore. In addition, there will be a discussion on preemptive measures to be taken by the public in order to reduce the likelihood of conflicts with carnivores. People can use the information gained at these workshops to increase their knowledge about large carnivores and how to live and recreate safely in large carnivore country.

Seminars are free and open to people of all ages. Please call your local Game and Fish office for more information. The schedule for the upcoming area meetings is below:

4/12/2018 Lander Lander Public Library 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

4/25/2018 Marbleton/Big Piney Marbleton Town Hall 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

4/26/2018 Green River Green River Regional Office 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

5/3/2018 Jackson Jackson Public Library 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.