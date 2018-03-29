St. Patrick’s Day DUI Crackdown Nets 3 DWUI Arrests

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – March 29, 2018) As part of the county-wide, multi-agency DUI Crackdown this past St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement arrested (3) drunk drivers, and made (3) other arrests from traffic stops. During a three-day operation, area law enforcement made 80 traffic stops, issued 6 speeding tickets, 15 other tickets and issued 55 warnings.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies have completed three (3) multi-agency traffic safety operations in 2018. The next operation will be the May Mobilization, Occupant Protection Operation over the Memorial Day weekend.

The purpose of the St. Patrick’s Day Holiday enforcement operation was to educate drivers about the dangers of impaired driving and to follow up with dedicated DUI enforcement efforts. Sweetwater County Law Enforcement also looks to reinforce the importance of wearing seatbelts and to enforce the state’s Zero-Tolerance stance toward impaired driving.

Agencies staffing the Sweetwater County operation include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River Police Department, and the Rock Springs Police Department.

Funding for the impaired driving and seat belt campaigns is possible through a federal grant secured by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.