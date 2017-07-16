Stansbury: The Last To Close

When you think of the many coal camps that were in Sweetwater County back in the 1940’s, Stansbury is one that always comes to mind.

Located just nine miles north of Rock Springs, Stansbury got it’s start in 1944 when Captain Howard Stansbury first discovered the rich coal beds in the area.

Opened during World War II to help meet the demand for coal.

Stansbury was home to 1,000 mines and their families. Miners worked three different shifts.

Unlike other mining camps in the area, Stansbury was built on flat ground instead of on the side of a hill. With the help of the government, homes in Stansbury were built very quickly. These homes had indoor plumbing, basements, were heated by coal and were rented out at $40 per month.

As soon as the homes were complete, fertilizer and trees were provided by the Union Pacific

The town consisted of dozens of modern homes, a school, a boarding house, post office, store, bath house that could accommodate up to 500 miners at a time, and several mine and community buildings. The community building provided residents with such things as a barber shop, pool tables, dance hall, and even bowling alley where residents held bowling leagues.

The town school provided an education for students through sixth grade, after which students were bussed to Reliance to attend further schooling.

The Stansbury Tipple was constructed of steel by the Allen & Garcia Company from Chicago which is the same company that built the Reliance Tipple

Tragedy struck the small town in 1955 when the mine caved in. Killing miners.

The mine was closed in 1957 and shortly after that the town became abandoned. Homes in the town were taken to Rock Springs and other area towns.