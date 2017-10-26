Star Party In Grand Teton National Park This Weekend

MOOSE, WY-Grand Teton National Park will host a special astronomy program Saturday, October 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The program, “Half the Park is After Dark Star Party,” will be hosted by interpretive park rangers and volunteers in partnership with Wyoming Stargazing at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose. The event is free and open to the public of all ages, and programming will be available in both English and Spanish.

The program is offered in celebration of International Observe the Moon Night. Visitors will be able to come and go as they please during the event and will be able to experience a laser light tour of constellations, view the stars and moon through telescopes, and venture inside an inflatable planetarium provided by Wyoming Stargazing.

Those attending the star party are encouraged to wear space-themed costumes and dress warmly as the event will take place outdoors. The visitor center restrooms will be open, though the main building will be closed. Those with telescopes and willing to share are welcome to bring them.

Visitors with questions about accessibility to the event should call the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at 307-739-3399.