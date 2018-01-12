How To Start Your Own Business Workshop Registration Open Now

The Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “How to Start your Own Business” workshop beginning February 22nd. The workshop is spread out over six different two hour session and will alternate between the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs and Green River campus.

Space is limited to 25 participants so early registration is suggested. The one-time fee is $40.00.

Session subjects include: How to Write a Business Plan, HR & Ethics, Taxes and Payroll, Marketing and Branding and Social Media Advertising.

New this year, the workshop includes a Business Plan Competition. Participants have the option to part-take in the Business Plan Competition while during registration. You must attend all six classes in order to be judged in the competition.

The workshop is sponsored by Trona Valley Community FCU, Western Wyoming Community College, Wyoming SBDC Network, Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and the Green River Chamber.

On-line registration is available at http://www.sweetwateredc.com/articles.php?id=65.