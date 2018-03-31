Latest

Starzinski Leads Pokes on Day Two of The Goodwin

March 31, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (March 30, 2018) – Sophomore Dan Starzinski carded a round of 70 (-1) on Friday to help Wyoming men’s golf climb five spots at The Goodwin. Wyoming is tied for 19th after two rounds at TPC Harding Park with a total score of 584 (+16).

After two bogeys in his opening five holes, Starzinski played the remainder of his round three-under with three birdies and no bogeys. His score brings him back to +1 for the tournament and tied for 41st at UW’s low scorer.

The Pokes shot a round of 286 (+2) as a team, better than 14 other teams in the field and a 12-shot improvement over yesterday. Seniors Drew McCullough and Arron Lickteig and junior John Murdock all recorded rounds of 72 (+1). Murdock is tied for 65th at +4 for the tournament, while McCullough is tied for 72nd at +5 and Lickteig is tied for 103rd at +8. Senior Glenn Workman logged a round of 73 (+3) and now sits tied for 92nd at +7.

Wyoming is playing the par-5 holes at Harding Park 12-under for the tournament, tied with No. 9 Oklahoma for the best mark of any team in the field. McCullough, Starzinski, and Workman are all -3 on the par-5 holes, while Murdock is -2.

The Pokes will begin teeing off at 8:30 a.m. MT tomorrow morning, paired with No. 16 USC and Utah.

 

