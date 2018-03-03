State 4A/3A Basketball Schedule

The state 4A/3A Basketball Tournament begins on Thursday, March 8th in Casper. Here is the schedule of games for area teams.

Girls

Thursday, March 8: (All games played at Kelly Walsh HS)

(#3W) Rock Springs vs. (#2E) Thunder Basin – 9am

(#4E) Cheyenne East vs. (#1W) Evanston – 10:30am

(#3E) Cheyenne Central vs. (#2W) Kelly Walsh – 4:30pm

(#4W) Natrona vs. (#1E) Campbell County – 6pm

Friday, March 9: (All games played at Casper Events Center)

Consolation Round:

Rock Springs/Thunder Basin loser vs. Cheyenne East/Evanston loser – 9am LOSER OUT!

Cheyenne Central/Kelly Walsh loser vs. Natrona/Campbell County loser – 10:30am LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Rock Springs/Thunder Basin winner vs. Cheyenne East/Evanston winner – 4:30pm

Cheyenne Central/Kelly Walsh winner vs. Natrona/Campbell County winner – 6pm

Saturday, March 10:

Friday 9am winner vs. Friday 10:30am winner – 9am at Casper Events Center Consolation Championship

Friday 4:30pm loser vs. Friday 6pm loser – 10:30am at Casper Events Center 3rd Place

Friday 4:30pm winner vs. Friday 6pm winner – 3:30pm at Casper Events Center Championship

3A:

Thursday, March 8: (All games played at Casper Events Center)

(#3E) Worland/Rawlins winner vs. (#2W) Star Valley/Powell loser – 9am

(#4W) Cody/Lyman loser vs. (#1E) Buffalo/Douglas winner – 10:30am

(#3W) Cody/Lyman winner vs. (#2E) Buffalo/Douglas loser – 4:30pm

(#4E) Worland/Rawlins loser vs. (#1W) Star Valley/Powell winner – 6pm

Friday, March 9: (All games played at Kelly Walsh HS)

Matchups TBA

Saturday, March 10:

Matchups TBA

Boys

4A:

Thursday, March 8: (All games played at Kelly Walsh HS)

(#3E) Sheridan vs. (#2W) Rock Springs – Noon

(#4W) Kelly Walsh vs. (#1E) Cheyenne East – 1:30pm

(#3W) Natrona vs. (#2E) Campbell County – 7:30pm

(#4E) Cheyenne Central vs. (#1W) Evanston – 9pm

Friday, March 9:

Consolation Round:

Sheridan/Rock Springs loser vs. Kelly Walsh/Cheyenne East loser – Noon LOSER OUT!

Natrona/Campbell County loser vs. Cheyenne Central/Evanston loser – 1:30pm LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Sheridan/Rock Springs winner vs. Kelly Walsh/Cheyenne East winner – 7:30pm

Natrona/Campbell County winner vs. Cheyenne Central/Evanston winner – 9pm

Saturday, March 10:

Friday Noon winner vs. Friday 1:30pm winner – Noon at Casper Events Center Consolation Championship

Friday 7:30pm loser vs. Friday 9pm loser – 1:30pm at Kelly Walsh HS 3rd Place

Friday 7:30pm winner vs. Friday 9pm winner – Around 8pm at Casper Events Center Championship

3A:

Thursday, March 8: (All games played at Casper Events Center)

(#3W) Pinedale/Lander winner vs. (#2E) Buffalo/Rawlins loser – Noon

(#4E) Worland/Newcastle loser vs. (#1W) Riverton/Cody winner – 1:30pm

(#3E) Worland/Newcastle winner vs. (#2W) Riverton/Cody loser – 7:30pm

(#4W) Pinedale/Lander loser vs. (#1E) Buffalo/Rawlins winner – 9pm

Friday, March 9: (All games played at Kelly Walsh HS)

Matchups TBA

Saturday, March 10:

Matchups TBA