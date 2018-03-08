Rock Springs And Area Teams Thursday 4A/3A State Basketball Schedules

The State 4A/3A Basketball tournament begins today with area teams are in action. Below is the game times for area schools.

4A Girls:

#3W Rock Springs vs #2E Thunder Basin 9 am on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com

#4E Cheyenne East vs #1W Evanston 10:30 am

3A Girls:

#3W Lyman vs #2E Buffalo 4:30 pm

4A Boys:

#3E Sheridan vs. #2W Rock Springs 12 pm on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com

#4E Cheyenne Central vs. #1W Evanston 9pm

3A Boys:

#3W Pinedale vs. #2E Rawlins 12 pm