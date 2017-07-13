State Board Of Education To Convene Via Teleconference

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education will hold a one-day meeting via teleconference on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

The board will hear reports and updates on the alternative high school accountability model, Leader Accountability, and the American Indian Education Program. The board will also hear about the latest meeting of the Professional Judgment Panel, where educators are meeting to discuss goals for achievement, graduation rate and English Language Proficiency.

The tentative meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public. You can join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or dial, (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.