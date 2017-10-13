State Board of Education Meeting via Teleconference October 18

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its regular monthly meeting on October 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. via teleconference.

The board will hear an update on the performance rating appeal from Weston County School District #7 and reports from the September Joint Education Interim Committee (JEIC) meeting. It will also review upcoming JEIC reports and protocol for Legislative Services Office reports. SBE members will submit their interest in volunteering for the Wyoming Department of Education’s computer science task force and virtual education advisory committee.

The complete agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public. You can join the October meeting at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or dial, (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.