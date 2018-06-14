State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a virtual meeting starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, to take action on Chapter 29 rules on leader evaluation, after failing to get enough votes to promulgate the rules during its regular May meeting. Since then, the Certified Personnel Evaluation System Advisory Panel met to review input from the SBE and take additional public comment on the Chapter 29 rules.

The proposed rules create a comprehensive performance evaluation system, which includes definitions for district and school leadership, professional standards, and required components of individual evaluation systems.

The complete June meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public and can be joined on Zoom, or by calling (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.

