State Department Condemns Egyptian Suicide Attacks On Churches That Killed Dozens

(Via ABC News)

The State Department on Sunday issued a strong condemnation of what it called “barbaric attacks” on Egyptian churches on Sunday that were packed for Palm Sunday services.

The two bombings Sunday killed at least 44 people and injured at least 126 others, according to Egyptian officials. The first exploded in a Coptic Christian church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, and the second several hours later at Saint Mark’s Cathedral in the coastal city of Alexandria, the historic seat of Christendom in Egypt. ISIS claimed that the blasts were the work of suicide bombers who detonated explosive vests at the churches.

The bombings came at the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter and just weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit the Arab world’s most populous country.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner offered condolences to the families and friends of victims and vowed that the U.S. “will continue to support Egypt’s security and stability in its efforts to defeat terrorism.”

Pope Francis decried the bombings, expressing “deep condolences to my brother, Pope Tawadros II, the Coptic church and all of the dear Egyptian nation.”

Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, head of Egypt’s Al-Azhar — the leading center of learning in Sunni Islam — likewise condemned the violence, calling the events a “despicable terrorist bombing that targeted the lives of innocents.”

Egypt is declaring a state of emergency following blasts. The state of emergency will last for three months, according to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.