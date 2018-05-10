State Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Former State Legislator William Craft

Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to his authority as Governor of Wyoming, has ordered the Wyoming State flag be flown at half-staff in honor of former State Legislator William Craft from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the State Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn County.

Craft, who passed away last May 4th served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1961 to 1971. Funneral services and burial were held in Greybull, Wyoming today. Craft was 91.