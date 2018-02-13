State High School Boys Swimming And Diving Set for This Weekend

The 2018 Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving State meet is set for this Thrusday, February 15 thru Saturday, February 17 in Laramie.

Many area athletes will be traveling east to compete in their respective events. Below is the list of area athletes who qualified:

Michael Richmond Green River

James King Green River

Lane Hutchison Green River

Dean Lyon Green River

Ethan Moffatt Green River

Gabe Davis Green River

Jason Richmond Green River

Logan Johnson Green River

John Clark Green River

Trevor Moser Green River

Sam Quick Green River

Dade Lucero Green River

Coleton Spalding Green River

Miles Moffat Green River

Alex Grajada Green River

Dalton Howard Green River





James Spicer Rock Springs

Ron DeFauw Rock Springs

Anthony Erramouspe Rock Springs

Talon Thomas Rock Springs

Conley Christensen Rock Springs

Everett Whittman Rock Springs

Trevor Lansberry Rock Springs

Dylan Phillips Evanston

Colter Camphouse Evanston

Caleb Richens Evanston

Vince Bloomfield Evanston

Ben Cook Evanston

Cooper Haycock Lyman

Stone Olguin Lyman

Carson Walker Lyman

Hansen Bradshaw Lyman

Kyler Legault Lyman

Wynn Officer Lyman

Carter Huntsman Lyman

Ben Maxfield Sublette

Josh Wiscavage Sublette

John Mitchell Sublette

Nile Debebe Sublette

Garrett Nielson Sublette

Kade Ziegler Sublette

Levi Douglas Sublette

Marcus Mahaffey Sublette

Carson Ness Sublette

Milan Tonkin Sublette

Daniel Tonkin Sublette

Tyler Hanklin Sublette

Corbin Jessen Sublette

Tanner Boespflug Sublette

Easton Rydstrom Kemmerer

Carl Krell Kemmerer

Alvaro de Vicente Kemmerer

Benjamin Wergin Kemmerer

Brayden Dearden Kemmerer

Grady Killan Kemmerer

Colin Smith Kemmerer

Adam Aase Kemmerer