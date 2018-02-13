State High School Boys Swimming And Diving Set for This Weekend

The 2018 Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving State meet is set for this Thrusday, February 15 thru Saturday, February 17 in Laramie.
Many area athletes will be traveling east to compete in their respective events. Below is the list of area athletes who qualified:
Michael Richmond Green River
James King Green River
Lane Hutchison Green River
Dean Lyon Green River
Ethan Moffatt Green River
Gabe Davis Green River
Jason Richmond Green River
Logan Johnson Green River
John Clark Green River
Trevor Moser Green River
Sam Quick Green River
Dade Lucero Green River
Coleton Spalding Green River
Miles Moffat Green River
Alex Grajada Green River
Dalton Howard Green River
James Spicer Rock Springs
Ron DeFauw Rock Springs
Anthony Erramouspe Rock Springs
Talon Thomas Rock Springs
Conley Christensen Rock Springs
Everett Whittman Rock Springs
Trevor Lansberry Rock Springs
Dylan Phillips Evanston
Colter Camphouse Evanston
Caleb Richens Evanston
Vince Bloomfield Evanston
Ben Cook Evanston
Cooper Haycock Lyman
Stone Olguin Lyman
Carson Walker Lyman
Hansen Bradshaw Lyman
Kyler Legault Lyman
Wynn Officer Lyman
Carter Huntsman Lyman
Ben Maxfield Sublette
Josh Wiscavage Sublette
John Mitchell Sublette
Nile Debebe Sublette
Garrett Nielson Sublette
Kade Ziegler Sublette
Levi Douglas Sublette
Marcus Mahaffey Sublette
Carson Ness Sublette
Milan Tonkin Sublette
Daniel Tonkin Sublette
Tyler Hanklin Sublette
Corbin Jessen Sublette
Tanner Boespflug Sublette
Easton Rydstrom Kemmerer
Carl Krell Kemmerer
Alvaro de Vicente Kemmerer
Benjamin Wergin Kemmerer
Brayden Dearden Kemmerer
Grady Killan Kemmerer
Colin Smith Kemmerer
Adam Aase Kemmerer
