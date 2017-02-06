State Hospital Completes Mental Evaluation Of Charles Carter

The Wyoming State Hospital has determined that a man accused of stabbing and killing a fellow traveling salesman at a Rock Springs convenience store last year does not meet the requirements for Not Guilty By Reason of Mental Illness or Deficiency.

Charles Kenzell Carter, 27 of Fayetteville, North Carolina, stands accused of Murder in the First Degree for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Toboris Lee of Batesville, Mississippi on May 9, 2016. Lee was allegedly stabbed in the parking lot of the Loaf N Jug on Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs and died from his injuries.

On May 31, 2016, Carter pleaded Not Guilty By Reason of Mental Deficiency, and a mental evaluation was ordered by the court.

The State Hospital recently determined that Carter does not fit the requirements for Not Guilty By Reason of Mental Illness or Deficiency and that he is fit to proceed with the case.

Carter’s defense attorneys are currently reviewing the information and have not yet decided if they will proceed with an independent mental evaluation.

A trial has been tentatively set to take place in April.