The State Spirt Tournament finished tonight and many area teams scored well. View results here.
2A Cheer Non-Stunt
4. Kemmerer 66.167
6. Big Piney 65.500
3A Hip Hop Dance
6. Lyman 76.333
3A All Girl Cheer
1. Mountain View 82.667
4. Lyman 61.500
8. Big Piney 35.333
Cheer Non-Stunt
1. Mountain View 92.333
5. Lyman 70.667
4A Hip Hop Dance
2. Rock Springs 86.333
3. Green River 84.333
4. Evanston 80.833
4A Jazz Dance
1. Rock Springs 87.167
3. Evanston 85.500
4. Green River 84.167
4A All Girl Cheer
3. Green River 75.583
5. Evanston 52.667
7. Rock Springs 49.750
4A Cheer Non-Stunt
1. Green River 87.500
5. Evanston 74.833
4A CO-ED Cheer
3. Rock Springs 57.250
Be the first to comment on "State Spirit Tournament Results"