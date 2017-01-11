State of the State Address Today

With the convening of the 64th Wyoming Legislature today, the Joint Session of the Legislature and Governor’s State of the State address is set to begin today 10 a.m.

At that time, Governor Matt Mead will deliver his State of the State message to the Legislature, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice E. James Burke.

Live audio of the event will be broadcast live on the Legislature’s Web site and a live video stream will be available on Governor Matt Mead’s web site.

In addition, the Wyoming Legislature will partner with the Governor’s Office to provide a live video stream of the event.

A link to the video will be available on the Governor’s homepage at governor.wyo.gov.