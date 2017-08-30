State Task Force on People-Powered Transport Meets Sept. 6

The public is invited to listen to the Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force call-in meeting by dialing 855-459-2716 or visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/294182725 at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The meeting will review a report created in collaboration with Oregon-based Alta Planning and Design. That report is due to Gov. Matt Mead by Oct. 1, 2017.

Formed by the 2016 Wyoming Legislature, the 13-member task force’s vision is a Wyoming where people choose to walk and ride on a greatly enhanced transportation and recreation system.

To that end, members are studying the potential economic and health benefits to nonmotorized transport, and the safety and funding challenges involved.

The public may comment on the draft plan by visiting http://wyomingbusiness.org/bicycle or emailing Task Force Chairman Tim Young at tim@wyopath.org.