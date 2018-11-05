State Volleyball Final Results

The State Volleyball Tournament concluded yesterday in Casper with champions being crowned. In 4A, Casper Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans took the title with a 3-1 win over Laramie. Evanston was eliminated in the consolation bracket as they lost to the Thunder Basin Lady Bolts (25-18, 25-11, 25-14).

In 3A, the Lyman Lady Eagles completed their undefeated season as they won the title with a thrilling five set victory over Rawlins (21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 30-28, 16-14). The Lady Eagles made the comeback complete winning the last three sets after dropping the first two in the match. The Mountain View Lady Buffaloes played twice on Saturday winning in the consolation round against Powell (25-12, 13-25, 25-13, 25-17). The Lady Buffaloes headed to the third place game and lost a tough match to Douglas (25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 20-25).

In 2A, Wright took home the title while Cokeville won the title in 1A.

Additional results from the final day of the state tournament can be found below.

4A

Saturday, November 3

Thunder Basin 3 Evanston 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-14)

Star Valley 3 Cody 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-12)

Star Valley 3 Thunder Basin 1 (25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16) 3rd Place

Kelly Walsh 3 Laramie 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-10) Championship

3A

Saturday, November 3

Douglas 3 Lander 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-14)

Mountain View 3 Powell 1 (25-12, 13-25, 25-13, 25-17)

Douglas 3 Mountain View 1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20) 3rd Place

Lyman 3 Rawlins 2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 30-28, 16-14) Championship