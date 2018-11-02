State Volleyball Results After Day One

Day one of the State Volleyball Tournament is in the books as local teams played their first round matches in Casper. In 4A, The Evanston Lady Red Devils lost to the top seed Laramie Lady Plainsman (25-21, 25-14, 25-22). Evanston will face the Natrona Lady Fillies at 2:30 pm for their consolation round match.

In 3A, the Mountain View Lady Buffaloes won their first round match in dominant fashion beating the Buffalo Lady Bison (25-14, 25-17, 25-19). Mountain View will face the Rawlins Lady Outlaws in the semi-finals tonight at 6 pm. The Lyman Lady Eagles ran over Torrington (25-13, 25-1, 25-11) in their first round match of the state tournament. Lyman will look to keep their undefeated season alive when they face the Douglas Lady Bearcats. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.

In 2A, the Kemmerer Lady Rangers were knocked off the Wright Lady Panther’s (25-13, 25-18, 25-13). Kemmerer moves to the consolation bracket where they will face Glenrock today at 2:30 pm.

Additional results from day one of the state tournament can be found below.

4A

Thursday, November 1st

(#1W) Kelly Walsh 3 (#4E) Cheyenne East 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-11)

(#2E) Thunder Basin 3 (#3W) Cody 1 (25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15)

(#1E) Laramie 3 (#4W) Evanston 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22)

(#2W) Star Valley 3 (#3E) Natrona 1 (25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18)

Friday, November 2nd

Consolation Round:

Cheyenne East vs. Cody – 1 pm

Evanston vs. Natrona – 2:30 pm

Semi-Finals:

Kelly Walsh vs. Thunder Basin – 4:30 pm

Laramie vs. Star Valley – 6 pm

3A

Thursday, November 1st

(#2E) Douglas 3 (#3W) Powell 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)

(#1W) Lyman 3 (#4E) Torrington 0 (25-13, 25-1, 25-11)

(#1E) Rawlins 3 (#4W) Lander 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19)

(#2W) Mountain View 3 (#3E) Buffalo 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-19)

Friday, November 2nd

Consolation Round:

Powell vs. Torrington – 1 pm

Lander vs. Buffalo – 2:30 pm

Semi-Finals:

Douglas vs. Lyman – 4:30 pm

Rawlins vs. Mountain View – 6 pm

2A

Thursday, November 1st

(#4E) Southeast 3 (#1W) Greybull 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-18)

(#2E) Pine Bluffs 3 (#3W) Wind River 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)

(#2W) Shoshoni 3 (#3E) Glenrock 1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

(#1E) Wright 3 (#4W) Kemmerer 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-13)

Friday, November 2nd

Consolation Round:

Greybull vs. Wind River – 1 pm

Glenrock vs. Kemmerer – 2:30 pm

Semi-Finals:

Southeast vs. Pine Bluffs – 4:30 pm

Shoshoni vs. Wright – 6 pm