State Volleyball Results After Day Two

Day two of the State Volleyball Tournament was completed yesterday with teams playing semi-final and consolation matches. In 4A, The Evanston Lady Red Devils took down the Natrona County Lady Fillies in their thrilling five set consolation match (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-11). The Lady Red Devils will move along in the consolation bracket and are currently facing the Thunder Basin Lady Bolts. The winner will move on to the consolation championship today at 2 pm. The winner of Evanston and Thunder Basin will face the winner of Cody and Star Valley.

In 3A, the Lyman Lady Eagles advanced to the title match after sweeping their semi-final match against the Douglas Lady Bearcats (28-26, 25-12, 25-12). The Lady Eagles will face the Rawlins Lady Outlaws after their semi-final win over the Mountain View Lady Buffaloes (25-14, 25-17, 25-22). Mountain View will take on the Powell Lady Panthers in the consolation bracket at 10:30 am. The winner will move on to the consolation championship and face the winner of Lander and Douglas. The consolation championship will start at 2 pm.

In 2A, the Kemmerer Lady Rangers were eliminated from the tournament losing to Glenrock (25-19, 26-24, 25-19).

Additional results from day two of the state tournament can be found below.

4A

Friday, November 2

Consolation Round:

Cody 3 Cheyenne East 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 26-24)

Evanston 3 Natrona 2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-11)

Semi-Finals:

Kelly Walsh 3 Thunder Basin 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-19)

Laramie 3 Star Valley 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

Saturday, November 3

Evanston vs. Thunder Basin – 9am

Cody vs. Star Valley – 10:30am

Evanston/Thunder Basin winner vs. Cody/Star Valley winner – 2pm 3rd Place

Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie – 4pm Championship

3A

Friday, November 2:

Consolation Round:

Powell 3 Torrington 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-16)

Lander 3 Buffalo 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-22)

Semi-Finals:

Lyman 3 Douglas 0 (28-26, 25-12, 25-12)

Rawlins 3 Mountain View 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-22)

Saturday, November 3:

Lander vs. Douglas – 9am

Powell vs. Mountain View – 10:30am

Lander/Douglas winner vs. Powell/Mountain View winner – 2pm 3rd Place

Lyman vs. Rawlins – 4pm Championship

2A

Friday, November 2:

Consolation Round:

Greybull 3 Wind River 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-17)

Glenrock 3 Kemmerer 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-19)

Semi-Finals:

Pine Bluffs 3 Southeast 1 (25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-10)

Wright 3 Shoshoni 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-16)

Saturday, November 3:

Glenrock vs. Southeast – 9am

Greybull vs. Shoshoni – 10:30am

Glenrock/Southeast winner vs. Greybull/Shoshoni winner – 2pm 3rd Place

Pine Bluffs vs. Wright – 4pm Championship