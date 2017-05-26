State of Wyoming Announces Agreement with Vivint, Inc.

Cheyenne, Wyoming — The Office of the Attorney General has reached a consumer protection settlement with Vivint, Inc. and Smart Home Pros, Inc., formerly known as Arm Security, Inc. (together, Vivint). The settlement concludes a multi-year review of Vivint’s door-to-door sales of home security and automation systems.

After that cooperative review, Vivint has resolved Wyoming’s concerns. Vivint has also agreed to pay $100,000 to be deposited into Wyoming’s general fund. This settlement does not constitute a judicial finding or an admission that Vivint violated any Wyoming law.

Wyoming’s Consumer Protection Act protects consumers from high pressure door-to-door sales by granting a three-day cooling-off period during which a consumer can cancel most door-to-door sales exceeding $25. A door-to-door salesperson must give the buyer a copy of the completed contract, a statement of the buyer’s right to cancel, and the name and address to which a consumer who cancels should send a notice of cancellation. Within ten days after a consumer submits a notice of cancellation, a door-to-door seller must provide a refund.

The Consumer Protection Act also prohibits unfair and deceptive door-to-door sales practices, including making false or misleading statements, failing to leave a home when asked, ignoring no solicitation signs, and soliciting at homes after hours allowed by municipalities.

Under the terms of the settlement, Vivint’s salespeople must not do any of the following:

Make any false or misleading statements;

Solicit a consumer at a home with a posted “no solicitation” sign;

Solicit a consumer at a home outside of municipally imposed time restrictions;

Continue to solicit a consumer if the consumer expresses a desire that the salesperson stop soliciting;

Enter a consumer’s premises without permission; and

Use the name of a consumer’s neighbor in solicitation efforts unless the neighbor consents to the use of his or her name.

Vivint must also provide refunds within ten-days after a consumer cancels a home solicitation sale within the three-day cancellation period. This agreement with Vivint follows earlier settlements with 18 individual Vivint salespeople over alleged violations committed during the 2015 summer sales season. At that time, the conduct of Vivint’s salespeople resulted in the City of Cheyenne denying Vivint’s request to renew its Residential Door-to-Door Solicitors Business License in June 2015. The salespeople agreed to pay penalties and comply with the Consumer Protection Act.

“If you have concerns about the conduct of any door-to-door salesperson, please contact our Consumer Protection Unit. Wyoming law safeguards the right to enjoy the peace and privacy of your own home without unreasonable interruptions from aggressive door-to-door salespeople who ignore no solicitation signs, solicit during late evening hours, and refuse to leave when asked. This right must be respected,” Attorney General Peter Michael said.