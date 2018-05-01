Statewide Hearing Scheduled on Helicopter and Motorized Vehicle Use in BLM Wild Horse Management Areas

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming invites the public to its annual statewide hearing on the use of helicopters and motorized vehicles in wild horse management operations.

The hearing will be hosted this year by the High Desert District:

Advertisement

Wednesday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Rawlins Field Office

1300 North Third

Rawlins, WY 82301-2407

Interested parties are invited to attend the hearing and share views, comments and suggestions regarding the use of helicopters and motorized vehicles in the management of wild horses throughout Wyoming. Helicopters are used for wild horse removals, census and population distribution flights over herd management areas. Motorized vehicles, including tractor-trailers and pickup trucks, are used to transport wild horses.

The hearing will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. Each person that signs in will be given approximately three minutes to state their comment. Comments made during the formal statewide public hearing will be recorded and summaries will be available upon request. Please be aware your entire comment–including your personal identifying information–may be made publicly available at any time. While you may request we withhold your personal information from public view, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so. The hearing will close immediately after the last commenter present is finished.

For more information, please contact Wild Horse & Burro Specialist June Wendlandt, 307-775-6097.