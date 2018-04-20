Still Tickets Available For Tonight’s UW Alumni Reception/Auction

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction, sponsored locally by Wyo4News, will be held tonight at the Sweetwater Events Complex from 5:30 to 8;30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event contribute to the funding of the UWAA scholarship program.

Some tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 per couple. Both Wyoming alumni and the general public are invited to attend. Wyoming Cowgirl head basketball coach Joe Legerski will speak at tonight’s event.

Price includes hors d’oeuvres and two complimentary beverages including beer, wine or non-alcoholic drinks. Highlights of the evening are a silent and live auction, a brief presentation from UWAA leaders, recognition of UWAA scholarship recipients, and a raffle drawing for a “Talk About Your Cowboy” bronze sculpture by D. Michael Thomas valued at $3,500.

Attire for the evening is cowboy casual.

The UWAA provides scholarships to Wyoming students, out-of-state students, and undergraduate and graduate students. Within these scholarships, awards have been added to support Wyoming community college transfer students, non-traditional, U.S. Veterans and multicultural students. Recipients are selected on the basis of academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular activities, and an essay on why they wish to attend the University of Wyoming.

Over the last six years, the auction has provided $118,000 in support of the scholarship program.