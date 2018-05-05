Still Time To Register For The KD Foundation Color Rush

The KD Foundation 11th Annual Color Rush will take place on Saturday, May 12th. The annual fundraiser benefits Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.

The Color Rush is roughly three miles in length and participants can either run or walk the route with the option of color or non-color.

You can still register for the event at Daniels Jewelry at 617 Broadway or call 307-362-8040 for details.

After the Color Rush a BBQ will take place at the Train Depot on South Main Street.