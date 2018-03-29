Stolen Car Found In Evanston, Police Continue to Seek Info

A vehicle stolen in Green River earlier this month has been located in Evanston, and investigators are still seeking information on the case.

A dark gray, 2011 Mazda S3 was stolen from the parking lot of Club 86 in Green River between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

According to the GRPD, the stolen vehicle has been located in Evanston, Wyoming. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal Bode at (307) 872-6188 or the Green River Police Department at (307) 875-1400.