Stolen Guns Recovered-Rock Springs Man Charged

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – June 28, 2017) A Rock Springs man is behind bars on theft charges stemming from a Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Wednesday that Robert J. “Bobby” Miller, 44, is charged with felony-grade Theft and Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property.

On June 11, county deputies and detectives began working a firearms theft case reported to the Sheriff’s Office that same date. Missing were a Sig-Sauer .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Marlin Model 1895G .45/70 lever-action rifle, a Weatherby Vanguard rifle in .300 Winchester Magnum, and a Weatherby .257 Magnum bolt-action rifle with orange and black camo-wrapped stock and a telescopic sight.

Miller was developed as a suspect, and on June 27 was stopped on his motorcycle in Rock Springs by Corporal Todd Poppie and Deputy Sheriff Leeland Reese. Miller was carrying the stolen Sig-Sauer pistol, and was placed under arrest.

Detectives have since recovered the Weatherby Vanguard rifle in .300 Winchester Magnum and the Marlin .45/70 as well as the Sig-Sauer pistol, but are still seeking the Weatherby .257 Magnum rifle. Lowell asked that anyone with information about the rifle contact Detective Matt Wharton of the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 922-5345.

Circuit Court Judge John Prokos in Green River set Miller’s bond at $15,000 cash or surety on Wednesday. As of press time, he remains incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, as the county’s investigation continues.