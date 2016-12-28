Stolen Truck Located With Help From Community

A truck that was reportedly stolen in early October has been located with the help of the community.

Yesterday, Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers sent a release asking for help in locating the truck, described as a blue 2006 Ford pickup with the license plate number 1-66637. The pickup was reportedly stolen from the parking lot at Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport on October 4th.

Crime Stoppers says Detective Corporal Salazar has informed them that the truck was located shortly after the press release was posted.

It was found parked on a street and unattended in a Blairtown neighborhood in Rock Springs.

If anyone has further information concerning the truck and how it got there, they are urged to contact Det. Corporal Salazar at the RSPD 352-1588.