Stranded Snowmobilers Safe

Three snowmobilers who became stranded in Sublette County this weekend are back home and safe.

On Saturday at approximately 6:00 p.m. the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue got a call from a woman stating her husband, who was riding with two other snowmobilers, had hit his personal locating beacon around Kerr Creek up the Cliff Creek drainage.

This was a non-emergent request stating they “needed help” not a SOS activation.

After obtaining the coordinates and knowing the tangled drainage, the decision was made to attempt to access the riders that evening. Communications with the three riders was established via two-way radios confirming they were not in need of medical help, just assistance getting off the mountain.

After they were unable to reach the riders by 3:30 a.m., the search team made the decision to stop until daybreak where they could see better and bring additional resources to reach the riders from the top of the drainage.

The three riders were experienced in the backcountry and had the provisions they needed to survive overnight.

At 9:00 a.m. the next morning TTSAR, with assistance from local riders and Teton County SAR’s backcountry team, were set to deploy from the Cliff Creek parking lot when the three riders rode out on their own.

The riders were able to make their way out of the tangled drainage once they could see their terrain better. All three riders were tired but in good medical condition. No other assistance was requested, and all parties returned home.