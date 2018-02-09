Strong Winds Over 50 MPH Possible Today

The National Weather Service in Riverton is advisory travelers that our recent strong winds will continue for at least another day.

West winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph will develop across Sweetwater and Southern Lincoln County from later this morning into this afternoon before decreasing this evening.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises no light trailer traffic along Interstate 80 and other area roads due to wind speeds above 50 MPH. These winds may cause loss of vehicle control or a blow over to high profile vehicles traveling empty or with a light road. Drivers of such vehicles are advised to delay travel.

FOR: Rock Springs, Green River, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge and South Lincoln County.