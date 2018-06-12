Students Donate Handmade Blankets

Rock Springs High School Health Academy students, Kali Aimone and Rylee Easton recently donated 20 handmade blankets to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as part of their senior projects.

The girls said they wanted to do something to help the hospital and its patients. They came up with the idea of blankets, which took them a couple of months to make. The staff at Sweetwater Memorial always is happy to receive donations, particularly when those donations have a direct impact on patients.

