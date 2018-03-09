Latest

Students Encouraged to Apply for UW Engineering Summer Program

March 9, 2018

Daniel Merkel, left, a UW doctoral student in mechanical engineering, and Engineering Summer Program student Spencer Swift examine the strength of acrylic and polyethylene objects by stretching them until they break. (UW Photo)

High school juniors interested in making the next great discovery or improving the quality of life for the world’s population are encouraged to participate in the Engineering Summer Program (ESP), hosted by the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS).

Infinity

Applications now are being accepted through Saturday, March 24, for the 2018 ESP session June 17-23 at UW. The weeklong program, available only for current high school juniors who will be seniors during the 2018-19 school year, aims to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It is open to all students, regardless of state of residence.

This is a competitive program, and students interested in any career path are encouraged to apply, says Teddi Freedman, CEAS senior project coordinator. Those selected will have the chance to engage in exciting and innovative activities, such as building a digital circuit, programming a robotic device or designing timber trusses.

To apply, visit the ESP website at www.uwyo.edu/ceas/resources/outreach/programs/esp/index.html.

Students should review the application checklist to ensure full consideration for participation.

For more information, call Freedman at (307) 766-4236 or email esp@uwyo.edu.

 

