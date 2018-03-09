Students Encouraged to Apply for UW Engineering Summer Program

High school juniors interested in making the next great discovery or improving the quality of life for the world’s population are encouraged to participate in the Engineering Summer Program (ESP), hosted by the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS).

Applications now are being accepted through Saturday, March 24, for the 2018 ESP session June 17-23 at UW. The weeklong program, available only for current high school juniors who will be seniors during the 2018-19 school year, aims to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It is open to all students, regardless of state of residence.

This is a competitive program, and students interested in any career path are encouraged to apply, says Teddi Freedman, CEAS senior project coordinator. Those selected will have the chance to engage in exciting and innovative activities, such as building a digital circuit, programming a robotic device or designing timber trusses.

To apply, visit the ESP website at www.uwyo.edu/ceas/resources/outreach/programs/esp/index.html.

Students should review the application checklist to ensure full consideration for participation.

For more information, call Freedman at (307) 766-4236 or email esp@uwyo.edu.