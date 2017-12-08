Latest

Subject Arrested In Auto Burglaries, Police Ask Potential Victims To Come Forward

December 8, 2017

Jordan Tyler Housel

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking anyone who may be victims in an auto burglary and forgery case to contact the RSPD.

Memorial Hospital Sleeping

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, 21-year-old Rock Springs resident Jordan Housel was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of auto burglary, unlawful use of a credit card, and forgery.

The case is still actively under investigation as there have been multiple debit cards used, and the victims have not all been identified.

If anyone has a credit/debit card(s) they believe were stolen and cancelled without filing a police report, please contact the police department so they can follow up on the declined transactions.

Anyone that has information or has property missing from their vehicles; including checkbooks, wallets, and debit/credit cards please contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Subject Arrested In Auto Burglaries, Police Ask Potential Victims To Come Forward"

Leave a Reply